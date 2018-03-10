FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police released the video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from October of 2017.

Police responded to the America’s Best Value Inn after someone heard gunshots. When police tried to investigate, they say George Newman opened the door to a room with a firearm.

Investigators say Newman wouldn’t listen to officer’s commands, and shots were fired. Newman was killed.

Police say there was a 3-year-old in the room. That child was recovered safely.

