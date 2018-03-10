  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:America's Best Value Inn, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Department, Local TV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police released the video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from October of 2017.

fc ois bodycam 6vo transfer frame 267 Officials Release Body Camera Video Of Officer Involved Shooting

Body camera image from an officer-involved shooting in Fort Collins in October of 2017. (credit: CBS)

Police responded to the America’s Best Value Inn after someone heard gunshots. When police tried to investigate, they say George Newman opened the door to a room with a firearm.

Investigators say Newman wouldn’t listen to officer’s commands, and shots were fired. Newman was killed.

Police say there was a 3-year-old in the room. That child was recovered safely.

A full report by the Fort Collins Police Services:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s