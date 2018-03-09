BRONCOS UPDATETalib thanks Broncos Country: 'I've enjoyed every minute'
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Death, Denver DA, Karsen White, Stephanie Hill

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who acknowledged causing the death of a baby girl in her care has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says 70-year-old Stephanie Hill was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty to negligent child abuse that resulted in the death of Karsen White, who was a year old.

stephanie hill Day Care Provider Gets 10 Years For Childs Death

Stephanie Hill (credit: Denver DA)

Prosecutors say Karsen died June 5 after Hill, a licensed day care provider, put her in a crib with several adult-sized bed sheets. The Denver coroner’s office could not determine the cause or manner of death but said an unsafe sleeping environment likely contributed.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s