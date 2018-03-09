DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who acknowledged causing the death of a baby girl in her care has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says 70-year-old Stephanie Hill was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty to negligent child abuse that resulted in the death of Karsen White, who was a year old.

Prosecutors say Karsen died June 5 after Hill, a licensed day care provider, put her in a crib with several adult-sized bed sheets. The Denver coroner’s office could not determine the cause or manner of death but said an unsafe sleeping environment likely contributed.

