BRONCOS UPDATETalib thanks Broncos Country: 'I've enjoyed every minute'
Filed Under:AIMS Community College, Burrito Delight, Fort Lupton, Local TV, Salmonella Outbreak, Weld County, Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A salmonella outbreak in Weld County has peaked at 37 cases.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says those people became sickened after eating food from the Burrito Delight restaurant in Greeley starting on Feb. 9. One of those people was a child who had to be hospitalized.

weld salmonella 5pkg frame 1140 Salmonella Outbreak At Mexican Restaurant Peaks At 37 Cases

(credit: CBS)

Some of the people who got salmonella ate Burrito Delight at a catered event at Aims Community College in Greeley. Others ate at the Fort Lupton restaurant itself.

weld salmonella 5pkg frame 1710 Salmonella Outbreak At Mexican Restaurant Peaks At 37 Cases

(credit: CBS)

Since the outbreak, the owners of Burrito Delight have closed both locations in Weld County as investigators try to identify the source of the bacteria.

weld salmonella 5pkg frame 300 Salmonella Outbreak At Mexican Restaurant Peaks At 37 Cases

(credit: CBS)

The county has since inspected the restaurants and found violations such as an employee not washing hands, inappropriate food storage, and presence of a rodent in the Fort Lupton location.

weld salmonella 5pkg frame 1290 Salmonella Outbreak At Mexican Restaurant Peaks At 37 Cases

(credit: CBS)

Several employees have tested positive for salmonella but it is unclear whether the people or the food is the link to the illness.

No one has gotten sick in the past five days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s