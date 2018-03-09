FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A salmonella outbreak in Weld County has peaked at 37 cases.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment says those people became sickened after eating food from the Burrito Delight restaurant in Greeley starting on Feb. 9. One of those people was a child who had to be hospitalized.

Some of the people who got salmonella ate Burrito Delight at a catered event at Aims Community College in Greeley. Others ate at the Fort Lupton restaurant itself.

Since the outbreak, the owners of Burrito Delight have closed both locations in Weld County as investigators try to identify the source of the bacteria.

The county has since inspected the restaurants and found violations such as an employee not washing hands, inappropriate food storage, and presence of a rodent in the Fort Lupton location.

Several employees have tested positive for salmonella but it is unclear whether the people or the food is the link to the illness.

No one has gotten sick in the past five days.