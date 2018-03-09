OFTERSCHWANG, Germany (CBS4) — Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin won the overall World Cup title Friday — for the second year in a row.

And she did it with five races left in the season.

The Olympic champion finished third in a giant slalom race Friday, which was enough to secure the top spot overall.

Shiffrin was guaranteed of winning the title because her only remaining rival, Wendy Holdener, failed to finish in the top two, ESPN reported.

Since 2014, Shiffrin has raced in more than world championship and world cup slalom competitions and she recently competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang.