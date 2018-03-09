BRONCOS UPDATETalib thanks Broncos Country: 'I've enjoyed every minute'
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daniel Cordova, Fort Collins Police Department, Iphone, Kidnapping, Michael Carrillo

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men are accused of kidnapping a man in Fort Collins and holding him hostage until they were given $300 and an iPhone.

Daniel Cordova and Michael Carrillo are now under arrest.

michael carrillo and daniel cordova Man Kidnapped, Ransomed For $300 And iPhone

(credit: CBS4)

Police documents say the men claimed a couple owed them money, and when they were unable to pay in full, they took the man by gunpoint from a hotel on North College Avenue.

The woman later showed up to hand over the phone and remaining money.

Meanwhile a family member called police. Officers surrounded the building and the suspects were taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s