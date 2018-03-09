FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men are accused of kidnapping a man in Fort Collins and holding him hostage until they were given $300 and an iPhone.

Daniel Cordova and Michael Carrillo are now under arrest.

Police documents say the men claimed a couple owed them money, and when they were unable to pay in full, they took the man by gunpoint from a hotel on North College Avenue.

The woman later showed up to hand over the phone and remaining money.

Meanwhile a family member called police. Officers surrounded the building and the suspects were taken into custody.