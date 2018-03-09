By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be mild, windy and dry today with high fire danger once again.

The worst of the fire weather conditions will be found to the north and east of Denver where Red Flag Warnings are in effect.

The wind is out ahead of a quick moving weather system that will pass to our north and east.

It will help produce some light snow in the mountains by sunrise tomorrow and potentially a few light rain or snow showers along and east of Interstate 25 by Saturday afternoon.

Despite the ‘slight’ chance of rain or snow in Denver’s forecast, don’t get too excited for drought relief. Because it has been so dry we will be lucky if any of the precip actually makes it to the ground.

The entire state should enjoy plenty of sunshine by Sunday along with a warming trend that will last well into next week.

