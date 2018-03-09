By Mark Ackerman

HUGO, Colo. (CBS4)– A Lincoln County judge has sentenced a man to eight years of probation after agreeing to plead guilty in an animal cruelty case.

As CBS4 previously reported, David Caswell, and his wife Connie ran the “Happy Acres Rescue” near Limon where dozens of dogs were found living in filthy conditions without enough food to eat.

The Department of Agriculture seized animals from the Caswell’s property in March 2016. Dogs were living among trash heaps in a series of cages, trailers and sheds.

David Caswell agreed to plead guilty to four counts of abuse to animals Friday. His wife Connie was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 43 days in jail for her part in the animal cruelty case.

During earlier proceedings, prosecutor Jim Bartkus called the case “egregious” and “intolerable,” noting this was the second time the Caswells had been found guilty of animal cruelty. She and her husband pleaded guilty to the charge in 2007.

Five dogs were so sick they died or had to be euthanized. Another 29 were able to be adopted to families.

As part of the plea agreement, the Caswells won’t be allowed to own any animals for the next two years. Just last weekend, rescue organizations removed 17 cats, 14 roosters, three turkeys, a hen and a pot belly pig.

The court has given the Caswells 14 days to remove all animals from their property.

Mark Ackerman is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. Follow him on Twitter @ackermanmark