By Karen Morfitt

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– A registered nurse and director of emergency services at Sky Ridge Medical Center, Pamela Assid devotes her life to helping people.

A dedication that reaches far beyond work.

liver donor 10pkg transfer frame 2080 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

Pamela Assid (credit: CBS)

“I guess I thought if that was my daughter, I would want to give her every possible opportunity to have somebody that could potentially be a match,” she said.

Assid learned about now 7-year-old Addilyn Hawks need for a liver from the little girl’s uncle who she over sees the Emergency Department at the hospital.

liver donor 10pkg frame 50 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

Addilyn Hawks (credit: CBS)

“To have the opportunity to change somebody’s life while I’m still living that’s incredible to me,” Assid said.

Addilyn Hawks was diagnosed with a rare liver disease at just 10 months old. Kristyn Hawks, Addilyn’s mom says doctors told them early on that a transplant was in her future.

liver donor 10pkg frame 1449 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

Addilyn and her mom Kristyn (credit: CBS)

They just did not know when.

“We would always ask, we would always go to appointments, ‘Is this it is it time can you tell us?’” Hawks said.

Last April, the waiting ended.

liver donor 10pkg transfer frame 355 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

(credit: CBS)

“We just noticed that she was staying sicker longer, her jaundice had come back and it wasn’t going away,” mom said.

liver donor 10pkg frame 1331 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

(credit: Hawks Family)

Addie’s liver was failing. She was placed on a donor list while the family started exploring the option of a live donor.

When mom and dad were eliminated as donors, they started asking family.

“It was hard for both my husband and I because obviously we want to be the ones to save her,” she said.

liver donor 10pkg frame 2354 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

Kristyn Hawks (credit: CBS)

Their best candidate was an uncle who works at Sky Ridge, alongside Assid.

Carrying the same blood type as Addilyn she asked the family if she could be put on the list as a potential donor.

Kristyn Hawks, Addilyn’s mother says they jumped at the idea.

liver donor 10pkg frame 675 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

(credit: Hawks Family)

“It was like if you’re willing to do this for my child and the hospital takes care of all the medical stuff, that’s enough for me,” Hawks said through tears.

After nearly three weeks of evaluation, Pam was the best fit.

“It was just was the right thing to do and it was what I was going to do,” she said about her decision.

liver donor 10pkg frame 930 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

(credit: Hawks Family)

On Jan.16, the two went in for surgery.

“It just makes me so happy that we didn’t have to wait until she was so sick,” Hawks said.

Both Addilyn and Pam are well into recovery and closer than ever.

liver donor 10pkg frame 3193 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

Addilyn Hawks and Pamela Assid (credit: CBS)

“She’s carrying a piece of Pam with her wherever she goes for the rest of her life so in a way she’s become family,” Hawks said.

liver donor 10pkg transfer frame 461 Nurse Donates Portion Of Liver To Little Girl With Rare Disease

(credit: CBS)

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

