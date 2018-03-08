  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested in the deadly hit-and-run that shut down Interstate 70 last weekend has been formally charged. Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda is wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being in the country illegally.

Police in Denver arrested Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, after he left the crash scene between the pickup and the semi. The semi driver was killed.

Castaneda, 26, remains in custody after being formally charged with vehicular homicide –
DUI and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed after the crash just after midnight Sunday. Eastbound lanes didn’t reopen until later Sunday afternoon.

Officer Marika Putnam of the Denver Police Department said a semi pulling a refrigeration trailer collided with another vehicle, a pickup driven by Castaneda, that was merging on to the highway.

The vehicles collided and struck a jersey barrier. The semi’s cab and trailer both caught fire.

Zamarripa-Castaneda was arrested at his home in the 2600 block of West Bayaud early the next morning. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 8:30 a.m. in courtroom 2300 for his second advisement.

