DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested in the deadly hit-and-run that shut down Interstate 70 over the weekend is wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being in the country illegally.

Police in Denver arrested Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda after he left the crash scene between the pickup and the semi. The semi driver was killed.

Castaneda, 26, remains in custody for investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed after the crash just after Midnight Sunday. Eastbound lanes didn’t reopen until later Sunday afternoon.

Officer Marika Putnam of the Denver Police Department said a semi pulling a refrigeration trailer collided with another vehicle, a pickup driven by Castaneda, that was merging on to the highway.

The vehicles collided and struck a jersey barrier. The semi’s cab and trailer both caught fire.

Investigators are studying whether alcohol consumption or vehicle speed contributed to the crash.

