LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A local company decided to donate a new furnace to a family in need.

Philip and Linda Baker have a daughter with cerebral palsy. Linda is battling COPD. The family needed a new furnace but couldn’t afford it.

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning decided to donate a new furnace and install it– free of charge.

“We’re not that type of people to get things for free, we’re not that way. And they realize that. So I was shocked that they offered to do this. So I want to thank the people behind it,” said Philip Baker.

The Bakers say the money they saved will allow them to better care for their daughter.

