(credit: ThinkStock)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Better add a trip to Northern Colorado to your plans this St. Patrick’s Day. That’s because Fort Collins is among the top 10 places to celebrate the holiday.

According to WalletHub.com, Fort Collins comes in at No. 7, behind some traditional cities like Chicago, No. 1, and Boston, No. 2 on the list.

Denver comes in at No. 26 with Colorado Springs ranking at No. 45.

The cities were ranked based on several factors, including St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and St. Patrick’s Day weather.

Check out the full list of cities across the U.S. at WalletHub.com.