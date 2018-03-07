Colorado Supreme Court (credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — The chief justice of Colorado’s Supreme Court is retiring.

Chief Justice Nancy Rice announced her plans on Wednesday.

Rice says her retirement will be effective on June 30. She will have served more than four years as chief justice, nearly 20 years on the court and about 31 years total as a judge in Colorado.

Rice, who is 67, says serving on the state Supreme Court is the greatest honor of her life.

The Supreme Court’s members will select a new chief justice to take that post after Rice retires.

To fill Rice’s seat, the Supreme Court Nomination Commission will nominate three candidates to the governor who will appoint a new justice.

