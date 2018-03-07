Chatfield Reservoir (credit: Stephen Johnson)

DENVER (CBS4) – The sound of motorboats firing up their engines will be heard this weekend in two popular lakes in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday morning that Cherry Creek State Park and Chatfield State Park will open to boaters for the season officially on Saturday.

The opening comes a few days after what the parks hoped would be the opening date for boaters, according to Chatfield assistant park manager Kris Wahlers.

“We were well on our way to meeting our goal of opening March 1 but the latest wave of cold weather put on a lot of ice. We’re finally ice-free and have our primary safety buoys out,” Wahlers said in a prepared statement.

Boats will only be allowed in the Chatfield Reservoir through the easternmost ramps near the marina, and the only way into the park by car until April is through the east entrance. At Cherry Creek Reservoir, boats will need to enter the water through the east ramp.

