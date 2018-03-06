ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – A prescribed burn in Alamosa County on Tuesday sent up a big plume of smoke.

For those wondering about the heavy smoke near Alamosa, it is coming from a prescribed fire at Alamosa Refuge. According to Forest Service the burn is going extremely well and the smoke is dispersing to the south and southeast away from Alamosa. #cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/7qANvQBKZU — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) March 6, 2018

The fire was set at midday in the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge, a few miles away from Adams State University’s campus in the city of Alamosa.

“According to Forest Service the burn is going extremely well and the smoke is dispersing to the south and southeast away from Alamosa,” officials with the Air Pollution Control Division wrote in a tweet.

Emergency officials said they were getting lots of calls from people worried about the smoke, and they were reassuring them the fire was under control.

A prescribed burn is showing some life at the Alamosa Wildlife Refuge, about 2 miles east of the Alamosa Airport, this afternoon. The "hot spot" is captured here in GOES-East imagery. Lots of smoke is coming from the burn at this hour but the burn is under control. #cowx pic.twitter.com/J0dxZWGjSG — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 6, 2018

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.