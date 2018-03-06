Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – A prescribed burn in Alamosa County on Tuesday sent up a big plume of smoke.

The fire was set at midday in the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge, a few miles away from Adams State University’s campus in the city of Alamosa.

“According to Forest Service the burn is going extremely well and the smoke is dispersing to the south and southeast away from Alamosa,” officials with the Air Pollution Control Division wrote in a tweet.

grass fire Prescribed Burn Puts Up Lots Of Smoke In Alamosa County

(credit: Adams State University)

Emergency officials said they were getting lots of calls from people worried about the smoke, and they were reassuring them the fire was under control.

