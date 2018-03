JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden are investigating vandalism at a popular hiking trail.

Someone vandalized the restrooms at North Table Mountain in Jeffco Open Space. The graffiti was spray painted on the wooden structure.

Crews with Jeffco Open Space are cleaning up the vandalism while police search for the culprits.

Anyone who has information about the graffiti is asked to call the Golden Police Department at (303) 384-8045.