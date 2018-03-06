SANFORD, Colo. (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from a jail in southern Colorado has been found.

The Colorado State Patrol says 31-year-old Kyle Pauley was arrested Tuesday after the agency got a tip about a suspicious person walking along a street in Sanford, a small town in the San Luis Valley. It’s about 15 miles from the Conejos County jail where Pauley and 23-year-old Lawrence Gonzales escaped on Saturday.

The State Patrol says Pauley, who is from the area, led troopers into a field and tried to hide in a ditch before he was arrested.

Gonzales is still at large.

