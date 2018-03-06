Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
Filed Under:Antonito, Conejos County, Conejos County Jail, Kyle Pauley, Lawrence Gonzales

SANFORD, Colo. (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from a jail in southern Colorado has been found.

The Colorado State Patrol says 31-year-old Kyle Pauley was arrested Tuesday after the agency got a tip about a suspicious person walking along a street in Sanford, a small town in the San Luis Valley. It’s about 15 miles from the Conejos County jail where Pauley and 23-year-old Lawrence Gonzales escaped on Saturday.

conejos 1 Of 2 Inmates Who Escaped From Colorado Jail Arrested

Kyle Pauley (L) Lawrence Gonzales (R) (credit: CBS)

The State Patrol says Pauley, who is from the area, led troopers into a field and tried to hide in a ditch before he was arrested.

Gonzales is still at large.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s