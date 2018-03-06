By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police is calling for an investigation of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s behavior from recently-revealed text messages to a female officer on his security detail.

The mayor apologized for the text messages he sent Detective Leslie Branch Wise last week.

In a letter to the governor the state’s Fraternal Order of Police is taking it a step further.

“The mayor has abjectly failed in his duty of keeping the citizens of Denver safe and, as graphically illustrated by his abhorrent sexual harassment of a Denver Police Officer, providing ethical leadership,” the letter states.

They called for him to resign.

“When you talk to the majority of the FOP, they believe the mayor should resign. There’s no doubt about that. My personal opinion is I think the voters should make the decision on that,” said Michael Jackson, the leader of the Denver Sheriff’s FOP lodge.

He cited a variety of issues in which the FOP has criticized the mayor.

While the mayor’s term is up next year and could run for another, so far he isn’t budging.

CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger asked the mayor on last week, “Does this rise to the level of offering to resign?”

“No I don’t believe this rises to the level of politicizing it,” Hancock said.

The mayor’s office says the calls for him to resign have come from those who have been opposed to his administration.

And the governor remarked it’s not his job to ask for the mayor to step down.

“Bad behavior in itself is generally not cause in itself or investigation by the attorney general, like we said it’s usually a law is broken,” said Hickenlooper.

The Colorado Latino Forum is planning a protest on the steps of the City County Building Wednesday to address the mayor’s text messages.

The mayor’s office offered statements on both the calls for resignation and the FOP’s statement:

Mayor Hancock has taken full responsibility for his actions and immediately apologized to the Detective, his family and the people of Denver. He has been open, honest and transparent.

He has no intentions of resigning. He knows people are disappointed in him and he takes this very seriously. Not only did he let people down, he breached his own standards and he is focused on regaining the trust and faith of all Denverites.

Shame on the Sheriff’s Union for resorting to scare tactics. This is a union that has never supported the reform efforts by Mayor Hancock, and we are not surprised that a group that supported Donald Trump is looking to undermine and oppose the Mayor.

Denver remains one of the safest big cities in America and we are so proud of the men and women who serve and protect our residents day in and day out.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.