FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans in the high country put a fun twist on a 5K charity race over the weekend.

Approximately 1,000 people strapped on snowshoes and stomped their way through trails at the Frisco Nordic Center for Snowshoe For The Cure.

Many participants wore pink outfits and some put on tutus.

Volunteers raised money to help provide mammograms for women with low incomes and breast cancer research at the Susan G. Komen Foundation.