DENVER (AP) — Strong winds continue to raise the risk of wildfires across eastern Colorado.

Monday’s fire risk is the greatest along the Front Range and across the southeastern plains but strong winds are also forecast across the northeast part of the state.

copter kiowa fire frame 43163 Strong Winds Raise Wildfire Risk Across Eastern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

On Sunday, a wind-driven grass fire near a rural area southeast of Denver destroyed five homes and four barns but no one was hurt. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says the fire near Kiowa appears to have been started accidentally.

kiowa brush fire 6 credit josh baker Strong Winds Raise Wildfire Risk Across Eastern Colorado

(credit: Josh Baker)

Another brush fire at Fort Carson forced soldiers and their families to evacuate. The flames came close to a housing area but firefighters were able to save the homes.

