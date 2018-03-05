CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– Strong winds forced the closure of Interstate 25 for high profile vehicles near the Wyoming-Colorado state line for a couple of hours on Monday.

The closure, which has been lifted, included high profile vehicles along both directions of I-25 from Wellington in Colorado to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

There is a high wind restriction for high profile vehicles along U.S. Highway 85 from Nunn in Colorado to the Wyoming border.

The Colorado State Patrol released a picture of a truck blown over in Larimer County. Other trucks were pulled over along the interstate in that same area and waiting for the wind to die down.