WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning for virtually all lower elevations in Colorado until 6 p.m.
Filed Under:Cheyenne, Colorado State Patrol, High Profile Vehicles, High Wind Restriction, Larimer County, Local TV, Wellington

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– Strong winds forced the closure of Interstate 25 for high profile vehicles near the Wyoming-Colorado state line for a couple of hours on Monday.

The closure, which has been lifted, included high profile vehicles along both directions of I-25 from Wellington in Colorado to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

larimer wind advisory 1 csp larimer tweet copy Strong Winds Force I 25 Closure For High Profile Vehicles

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

There is a high wind restriction for high profile vehicles along U.S. Highway 85 from Nunn in Colorado to the Wyoming border.

The Colorado State Patrol released a picture of a truck blown over in Larimer County. Other trucks were pulled over along the interstate in that same area and waiting for the wind to die down.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s