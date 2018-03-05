DENVER (CBS4)– Witness video shows smoke pouring from the basement of a burning home. Over the weekend, the family in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood lost their home.

The house, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just west of Colorado Boulevard, caught fire around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters’ quick response kept flames from spreading to surrounding homes, but the home where the fire started was a total loss, said the homeowner, who was holding a yard sale out front when the fire started.

Fire investigators continued to work to determine what caused the blaze.

Officials said that the three people displaced were receiving temporary housing assistance from the American Red Cross.