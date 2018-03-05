WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning for virtually all lower elevations in Colorado
DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested in the deadly hit-and-run that shut down Interstate 70 over the weekend has been identified.

Police in Denver arrested Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda after he left the crash scene between the pickup and the semi. The semi driver was killed.

zamarripa castaneda ivan copy Deadly Pickup Vs. Semi Hit & Run Suspect Identified

Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

Castaneda, 26, remains in custody for investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

semi fire2 Deadly Pickup Vs. Semi Hit & Run Suspect Identified

(credit: CBS)

All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed after the crash just after Midnight Sunday.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Westbound lanes were re-opened at 5:30 a.m.

i 70 semi 1 castro Deadly Pickup Vs. Semi Hit & Run Suspect Identified

(credit: CBS)

Officer Marika Putnam of the Denver Police Department said a semi pulling a refrigeration trailer collided with another vehicle, a pickup driven by Castaneda, that was merging on to the highway.

semi fire Deadly Pickup Vs. Semi Hit & Run Suspect Identified

(credit: CBS)

The two vehicles collided and struck a jersey barrier. The semi’s cab and trailer both caught fire.

i 70 semi deadly crash pic8 credit cody dill 3gp jpeg copy Deadly Pickup Vs. Semi Hit & Run Suspect Identified

(credit: CBS)

Investigators are studying whether alcohol consumption or vehicle speed contributed to the crash.

i 70 semi 2 castro Deadly Pickup Vs. Semi Hit & Run Suspect Identified

(credit: CBS4)

