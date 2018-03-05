DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested in the deadly hit-and-run that shut down Interstate 70 over the weekend has been identified.

Police in Denver arrested Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda after he left the crash scene between the pickup and the semi. The semi driver was killed.

UPDATE: The suspect in this fatal hit & run crash has been identified as 26YO Ivan Zamarripa Castaneda. He is being held for investigation of Vehicular Homicide and Felony Hit and Run. #Denver https://t.co/tvfZPaMYPF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 5, 2018

Castaneda, 26, remains in custody for investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed after the crash just after Midnight Sunday.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Westbound lanes were re-opened at 5:30 a.m.

Officer Marika Putnam of the Denver Police Department said a semi pulling a refrigeration trailer collided with another vehicle, a pickup driven by Castaneda, that was merging on to the highway.

The two vehicles collided and struck a jersey barrier. The semi’s cab and trailer both caught fire.

Investigators are studying whether alcohol consumption or vehicle speed contributed to the crash.