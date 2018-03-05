(credit: CBS4)

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is looking for more potential victims of a funeral home on the Western Slope after complaints that families did not receive the cremains of their loved ones, or received dry cement instead.

Federal agents raided Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose earlier this month. The state has shut it down for several alleged violations including cremating and embalming bodies without permission.

No charges have been filed.

The FBI has set up an email address, sunsetmesa@fbi.gov, for people with information about the business. The agency also has a link to an online questionnaire and may interview people who may have relevant information.

Statement from the FBI:

The FBI will contact individuals that it believes may have information relevant to this investigation. The FBI will be testing a select set of cremains (ashes) as determined by the investigation. The FBI Lab, or any other lab that may be used, likely cannot test for DNA to determine if cremains (ashes) are from a specific deceased individual (decedent). Testing will only determine whether cremains (ashes) are a foreign substance or from the cremation of a human. At this time, the FBI cannot commit to testing all cremains that were received from the individuals in question. The FBI is working with Colorado Mesa University to find a testing option for other cremains (ashes) from the public. Please fill out the questionnaire and wait for someone to contact you. There is a large amount of information to process and the investigation could take some time. Thank you for your patience.

You may call 1-833-432-4873 and select Option 6 for up-to-date information.

Investigators said they also will test some cremains to determine if they are human.

LINK: FBI Sunset Mesa Investigation