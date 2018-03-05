(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Recruits with the Denver Police Department practiced jumping into the icy water on Monday for the annual Polar Plunge and 5K run.

The recruits are trying to raise $12,000 for the event. On Monday, they received an $1,800 donation from The Daniels Fund.

All the money raised goes directly to Special Olympics Colorado.

“It just really warms my heart to see us be able to come together, this class, and the Special Olympics, for all the good it does for the community,” said Denver Police Recruit Officer Georgia Cameron.

The Polar Plunge is scheduled for March 11.

The recruits are still about $3,000 away from their fundraising goal.

