By Makenzie O'Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers will be debating looser guns laws in Colorado on Monday.

One bill up for debate is SB18-097, Concealed Handgun Carry with No Permit. This would allow a person who legally possesses a handgun to carry a concealed handgun in Colorado without a permit.

The bill would require the same laws, carrying rights and limitations as a person who holds a permit. For example, it would continue to be illegal for a person to carry a concealed firearm on public school grounds.

Those in opposition of this bill worry that without requiring a conceal carry class more people will have a handgun on them, without the proper knowledge to use one safely.

State Sen. Tim Neville, a Republican who represents Golden, and state Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, a Republican from Douglas County, are the sponsors of this bill. They say the recent political climate is making more people want to defend themselves and that this is something some areas of the state already allow.

The bill will be reviewed by the Senate on Monday.

