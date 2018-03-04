(credit: CBS4)

DENVER (CBS4) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate 70 just after midnight Sunday morning.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are still closed just east of I-25 at this hour. Both directions of the highway were closed initially, but westbound lanes were re-opened at 5:30 a.m.

Officer Marika Putnam of the Denver Police Department said a semi pulling a refrigeration trailer collided with another vehicle. The semi’s cab and trailer both caught fire.

Traffic investigators are not saying which vehicle contained the person who was killed.

It is also not known at this time what caused the incident.

Putnam says eastbound I-70 could possibly re-open after noon.

Clean-up of leaking fuel is lengthening the highway closure, as is the removal of the trailer’s contents.