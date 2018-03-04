Filed Under:Denver, Denver Police Department, Traffic, Transportation, Trucking
(credit: CBS4)

DENVER (CBS4) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate 70 just after midnight Sunday morning.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are still closed just east of I-25 at this hour. Both directions of the highway were closed initially, but westbound lanes were re-opened at 5:30 a.m.

i 70 semi 1 castro One Dead Following Semi Collision, Fire

(credit: CSB4)

Officer Marika Putnam of the Denver Police Department said a semi pulling a refrigeration trailer collided with another vehicle. The semi’s cab and trailer both caught fire.

Traffic investigators are not saying which vehicle contained the person who was killed.

It is also not known at this time what caused the incident.

i 70 semi 2 castro One Dead Following Semi Collision, Fire

(credit: CBS4)

Putnam says eastbound I-70 could possibly re-open after noon.

Clean-up of leaking fuel is lengthening the highway closure, as is the removal of the trailer’s contents.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s