(credit: Bill Coxsey)

KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) — Elbert, Douglas, and Arapahoe county fire agencies are responding Saturday to a brush fire burning about four miles south of Kiowa.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents living between Elbert County Roads 118 and 102 near the Forest Ridge subdivision.

Areas to the north of Elbert CR 102 are under a pre-evac notice.

CBS4 YouReporter Bill Coxsey lives north of the fire by several miles and has sent in photos of the column of smoke visible from his residence.

kiowa brush fire 1 credit bill coxsey Brush Fire Burning Near Kiowa

(credit: Bill Coxsey)

kiowa brush fire 4 credit bill coxsey Brush Fire Burning Near Kiowa

(credit: Bill Coxsey)

At this point, little else is known about the blaze.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of eastern Colorado until Sunday night. Another such warning is likely Monday. Winds are expected to increase.

red flag warning Brush Fire Burning Near Kiowa

