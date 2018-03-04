(credit: Bill Coxsey)

KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) — Elbert, Douglas, and Arapahoe county fire agencies are responding Saturday to a brush fire burning about four miles south of Kiowa.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents living between Elbert County Roads 118 and 102 near the Forest Ridge subdivision.

Areas to the north of Elbert CR 102 are under a pre-evac notice.

CBS4 YouReporter Bill Coxsey lives north of the fire by several miles and has sent in photos of the column of smoke visible from his residence.

At this point, little else is known about the blaze.

Several CRFD units are assisting on a large brush fire near Kiowa. The Red Flag weather will make for a difficult battle with the fire front. — Castle Rock FFs 4116 (@CRFD4116) March 4, 2018

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of eastern Colorado until Sunday night. Another such warning is likely Monday. Winds are expected to increase.