By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to feel more like spring instead of late winter today around Colorado with highs 15 to 30 degrees above average.

We’re anticipating 40s and 50s in the higher elevations with 60s and 70s below 7,000 feet. There could even be an 80° temperature somewhere on the southeast plains.

Because it has been so dry and will once again be windy and warm, we have another day with high fire danger, in particular, on the eastern plains of Colorado.

A fast moving storm system will cross the state during the day on Sunday and it will bring some cooler temperatures along with more wind.

We’ll even see a quick shot of snow in the mountains and maybe a few stray rain or snow showers on the eastern plains, but for most of us, this will just be a significant temperature change.

