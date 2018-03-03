LAST CHANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire near Last Chance in Washington County Saturday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s officials say the fire is now out. It burned about 4,300 acres.

They add firefighters are working to contain hot spots, and there are no reports of injuries or damage to structures.

Colorado State Patrol and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies are responding to the large grass fire north of Lindon.

Large fire in Washco, easily seen from our county but it is NOT in Morgan County. Several fire departments on-scene and Brush Fire now-en-route for mutual aid. View from N of Fort Morgan pic.twitter.com/3b56V10MMH — MorganSheriffCO (@MCSheriffCO) March 3, 2018

It’s not clear how the fire started.