COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters across the southern and eastern parts of the state were faced with dry, windy and dangerous fire conditions on Saturday.

Crews in Colorado Springs were battling flames at a wood recycling facility.

Several mulch piles were on fire and the winds weren’t helping the effort to put the fires out.

Some crews were tasked with making sure spot fire were put out and kept from growing bigger.

Other crews in Pueblo were able to get control of a grass fire along Highway 50 before the situation got out of hand.

Firefighters are making sure all the hot spots are out.

