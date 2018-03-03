  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Brush Fire, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Fire Danger, Grass Fire, Local TV, Mulch Fire, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters across the southern and eastern parts of the state were faced with dry, windy and dangerous fire conditions on Saturday.

cospfire3 Dry, Windy Weather Produce Dangerous Conditions For Firefighters

Mulch fire in Colorado Springs (credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

Crews in Colorado Springs were battling flames at a wood recycling facility.

Several mulch piles were on fire and the winds weren’t helping the effort to put the fires out.

Some crews were tasked with making sure spot fire were put out and kept from growing bigger.

pueblo brush fire code4 photography twitter 1 Dry, Windy Weather Produce Dangerous Conditions For Firefighters

Brush fire in Pueblo (credit: Code 4 Photography)

Other crews in Pueblo were able to get control of a grass fire along Highway 50 before the situation got out of hand.

Firefighters are making sure all the hot spots are out.

RELATED: Several Fire Departments Rush To ‘Large Grass Fire’

