(credit: CBS)

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – Quick thinking from emergency crews helped a little girl whose hand got stuck on a school bus Friday morning.

Evans police and LaSalle firefighters were called out to the bus about 7:30 a.m.

school bus 1 Young Student Gets Hand Stuck In School Bus Heater Vent

(credit: CBS)

Police say the 11-year-old girl accidentally dropped her bracelet and it went into a heater vent. She reached her hand into the vent, and it got stuck.

First responders were unable to free her hand until a police officer found a nearby oilfield worker, and borrowed a socket wrench set.

A firefighter unbolted the seat frame to open the vent to free her hand.

Her injuries don’t appear to be serious.

