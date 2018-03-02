By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a very warm first weekend in March with a preview to spring on the way.

Highs today and tomorrow will climb into the 60s and 70s across lower elevations with 50s in the mountains.

Due to ongoing drought conditions and the warm, windy weather … fire danger will be high over the next few days, especially along and east of Interstate 25.

A cold front will cross the state on Sunday bringing some cooler temperatures and a chance for mountain snow.

We may even squeeze out a few rain and snow showers in Denver and on the northeast plains late Sunday into Monday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.