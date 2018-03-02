By Romi Bean

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – On Thursday two Colorado natives took center stage at the NFL Combine. Running back Kalan Ballage and Guard Sam Jones didn’t know each other growing up, but in a strange coincidence they became teammates and friends playing for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Kalan Ballage is from Peyton, Colorado, which has a population of about 250 people. In Kalan’s words, his hometown is “small … small … small.”

His play, however, is anything but small. In 2016, he scored eight touchdowns in a single game.

Ballage’s NFL dreams started a long time ago. Football is in his blood.

“My uncle Pat played at Notre Dame and started all four years at strong safety. My other uncle played in the AFL, back when the NFL and AFL were split. So, it was a good thing for me growing up seeing them already doing what I wanted to do. So I felt that from a young age,” Ballage said.

Joining Ballage at the Combine is teammate, friend and fellow Coloradan Sam Jones.

Jones comes from Highlands Ranch and played offensive guard at Arizona State. Both guys are big Broncos fans. So we had to know, what would it be like for them to get a call from John Elway on draft day?

“It would be a dream come true. That’s what you grow up wanting to do … dreaming about it since you were a little kid. Definitely, that would be amazing,” Jones said.

We’ll see if that lucky phone call comes for either native this April.

The NFL Combine continues through Sunday.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.