DENVER (CBS4) – As far as theater tickets go, Jennifer Sandoval and her husband Anthoney hit the jackpot. Day after day they’ve been entering the Hamilton lottery and finally got the call that they won tickets.

“I was really excited, I don’t really win anything. I’ve been entering the lottery every single time you can enter. When I called my husband I said ‘We won … we actually won!'”

Hamilton is the biggest ticket in Denver and has sold out. But the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has been raffling off orchestra tickets for each performance.

The DCPA says 40 orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each two days ahead of the performance date. That means tickets for the first performance on Feb. 27 were available for the lottery Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

There will be a separate digital lottery for each subsequent performance that will also open two days prior. Each lottery closes at 9 a.m. the following morning.

Jennifer and her husband have been listening to the Hamilton soundtrack over and over again. For them, seeing it in person is a dream come true.

And they have some advice for anyone still waiting for tickets.

“Keep trying! I thought there was absolutely no way we were going to get tickets but just keep trying. It can happen!”

The Denver Center says to enter the lottery, you’ll need to “use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).” Registration can also be done on at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

The national tour of “Hamilton” hit Broadway in 2015 and will be in Denver Tuesday through April 1.

