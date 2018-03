WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Wheat Ridge on Friday found a body while responding to a fire at an apartment in a senior community.

The flames broke out early Friday afternoon at the complex on West 38th Avenue and Nelson Street.

The body of a man was discovered inside one of the units, and the fire was contained to one room in that unit.

So far there’s no word on a cause.

The name of the victim has not been released.