By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a somewhat cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures start climbing again on Thursday and should reach the upper 60s by Saturday. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. The wind will be coming from the southwest and as it descends the mountains and into the Denver metro area, it will help to warm temperatures considerably.

The only chance for moisture in Colorado through the first half of the weekend is across the mountains Thursday evening. A couple of light snow showers may develop with very little if any accumulation.

Temperatures climb into the 60s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Friday and Saturday with 40s in the mountains. Then a cold front will enter Colorado Sunday causing a drop in temperatures and a good chance for snow in the mountains starting Sunday morning. The front should reach the metro area around 3-4 p.m. and once it arrives, we’ll have a chance for light snow through early Monday. At this time it looks like very little if any accumulation at lower elevations. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.