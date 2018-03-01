BREAKING NEWSUniversity fires coach over recruiting email, says 'we'd love to have' Colorado student athlete
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a somewhat cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures start climbing again on Thursday and should reach the upper 60s by Saturday. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. The wind will be coming from the southwest and as it descends the mountains and into the Denver metro area, it will help to warm temperatures considerably.

The only chance for moisture in Colorado through the first half of the weekend is across the mountains Thursday evening. A couple of light snow showers may develop with very little if any accumulation.

Temperatures climb into the 60s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Friday and Saturday with 40s in the mountains. Then a cold front will enter Colorado Sunday causing a drop in temperatures and a good chance for snow in the mountains starting Sunday morning. The front should reach the metro area around 3-4 p.m. and once it arrives, we’ll have a chance for light snow through early Monday. At this time it looks like very little if any accumulation at lower elevations. We’ll keep you posted!

5day Latest Forecast: A Big Warm Up Begins Today

snowpack Latest Forecast: A Big Warm Up Begins Today

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s