The Jefferson County Detention Facility (credit: CBS)

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman being held in a Colorado jail has died after being found inside a cell with a trash bag over her head.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Brooks early Thursday morning inside her cell at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and medical staff tried to revive Brooks. She was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Brooks’ death is being investigated.

Authorities say Brooks was arrested on July 13 and faced charges of assault, vehicular eluding, felony menacing and reckless endangerment.

The sheriff’s office previously said drivers reported someone on Highway 285 driving recklessly. Deputies began following, then forced the car to stop and arrested Brooks.

