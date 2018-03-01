CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned that a grand jury has indicted a former Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy and is accusing her of illegally buying a handgun for her lover who was a known felon. Deputy Bianca Roberts is scheduled to be arraigned March 5.

According to court documents in the case, Roberts, 36, was a jail deputy and one of the inmates she oversaw was Joshua Tisch. Tisch has a lengthy felony record including burglary convictions and an 11 page rap sheet.

The two struck up a relationship while Tisch was in the Douglas County Jail. Investigators say after Tisch got out of jail in 2017, the relationship with the deputy continued and became sexual. Roberts was married at the time.

A photo red light ticket in Denver apparently set in motion actions that would eventually lead to Roberts’ criminal case.

On Jan. 26, 2017, a red light photo violation ticket was issued to Roberts’ husband’s car when it ran a red light at 6th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. However, court documents say Joshua Tisch was actually driving the car and the issuance of the ticket was how Roberts’ husband learned she was having an affair with Tisch.

In February 2017, investigators contend Deputy Roberts and Tisch traveled to the Jackson Creek Armory in Sedalia where he gave her money and she bought him a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol “because she wanted him to be safe” as he was selling marijuana.

Marcus Ivey, an attorney representing Roberts, told CBS4 “The allegations are false … 100 percent false.” Ivey went on to say “the truth will come out in trial.” He said Tisch “has ruined her life.”

Lauren Lekander, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said an ongoing investigation precluded the office from commenting on the Roberts case. Lekander said Roberts was a deputy from 2012 until May of 2017 when she resigned in the face of the ongoing investigation.

Roberts is out of jail on $6,000 bond.