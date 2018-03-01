  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver International Airport, DIA, Keenesburg, Local TV, Noise Complaints, Weld County

KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver International Airport received more than 3,000 complaints about noise in 2017.

Almost half of the 3,494 came from one person.

That person lives in Keenesburg and called the airport more than 1,700 times — that’s 49 percent of the calls.

dia largest employer transfer frame 0 Resident Called DIA 1,700 Times Last Year To Complain About Noise

Denver International Airport (credit: CBS)

The airport has a noise hotline for the complaints.

Keenesburg is located in Weld County approximately 15 miles to the northeast of the airport.

While statistics may seem surprising, airport representatives say the overall number of complaints in 2017 were down 25 percent from the year before.

travel 2 Resident Called DIA 1,700 Times Last Year To Complain About Noise

(credit: CBS)

Learn more about noise management on a special page of flydenver.com.

