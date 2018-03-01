Colorado's JAX Outdoor Stops Selling AR-15'sPerhaps no store encapsulates life in the west more thoroughly than JAX Outdoor, an Northern Colorado staple.

Baseball Coach Under Fire For Email To Hopeful High School SeniorMarijuana in Colorado has a Texas baseball coach making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Report: Denver Housing Market Sustainability In QuestionThe housing market in Denver might not be sustainable, at least according to a new report which shows the market is reaching a tipping point when it comes to affordability.

Engineers & Public Prepare For Colorado-Built GOES-S Satellite LaunchCrews at Kennedy Space Center are preparing for Thursday’s planned launch of the Colorado-built GOES-S weather satellite.

Habitat For Humanity Unveils 10 More Homes For FamiliesTen Colorado families have a brand new home because the Habitat for Humanity.

Classes & Activities Canceled For Another Day For 'Credible Threat'Schools in Woodland Park will once again be closed on Thursday following a "credible threat."