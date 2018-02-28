DENVER (CBS4)– A redacted version of the investigation report into sexual misconduct involving Rep. Steve Lebsock was released on Wednesday which reveals in detail how the lawmaker solicited multiple women for sex.

The 35-page report includes five of the Thornton Democrat’s accusers’ stories. Their names and other identifying information have been redacted but their allegations are described in detail.

Four of the 11 allegations involve solicitations for sex.

According to the report, Lebsock asked one woman, “Don’t you need a f— buddy?”

And asked another woman, “Would you like to f— me?”

And saying to a third woman, “I could… do things to you that your husband wouldn’t.”

Lebsock denies the allegations.

He is accused of commenting on a woman’s breasts and telling another woman she needed to shave her legs and that her hair was grey.

In most cases there weren’t witnesses. The investigator said the accuser was simply more credible.

LINK: Lebsock Investigation Report

House Majority Leader KC Becker introduced an expulsion resolution late Tuesday, saying an outside investigator had judged 11 harassment allegations against Lebsock to be credible.

Becker called the claims “serious and egregious in nature.”

Lawmakers also saw the report for the first time on Wednesday but many say the redactions are so significant they have trouble following it.

Rep. Patrick Neville, the Republican leader of the House, has asked that the vote on Lebsock’s expulsion be pushed back until they have more information.