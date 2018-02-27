File photo of a man in handcuffs. (credit: Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock)
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker police investigators are looking for potential victims of a former youth pastor.
They say Denver Police arrested 35-year-old Joshua Clemons on Tuesday on one charge of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust.
Parker police filed two more of the same charges.
Investigators say Clemons was a youth pastor at Cross Roads Community Church in Parker from 2008 through September of 2015.
In that time, investigators say all three incidents involve “members of the youth program” which was led by Clemons.
If you have any information that you feel may be helpful to the investigation, please contact Parker Police Detective Wilson at 303-805-6561 or bwilson@parkeronline.org.