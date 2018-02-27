  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Resort towns would likely see major impacts from any future Olympics in Colorado, starting with the most obvious– an already congested Interstate 70 through the mountain corridor.

“As goes the state of Colorado so goes the state and vice versa… Denver is not an island unto itself,” Reeves Brown- Denver Olympic bid exploratory committee, said.

denver olympics 10pkg frame 1788 Mountain Towns Consider Lure Of Winter Olympics

(credit: CBS)

At issue is if the City of Denver is awarded the Winter Games in 2030, the impact would be felt statewide. The increase in traffic and congestion along I-70 would be a reality because skiing and other events would not happen in the Denver metro area, but in the mountains.

“Nothing has been decided, we haven’t even decided if we are going to bid, but a lot has been talked about,” Brown said.

Becca Hamilton of the United States of America delivers a stone against Canada in the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 8, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

(credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A series of mountain town meetings are happening now, exploring answers to the questions: “Should we and can we?”

The idea of thousands of winter sports fans descending on Colorado’s mountain towns for a future Winter Olympics doesn’t really faze the town leaders who attended the meetings.

“I would argue the mountain towns are the heart and soul of the Winter Olympics where the exciting things happen,” Eagle County commissioner Kathy Chandler-Helly told CBS4 following a meeting with the committee on Tuesday.

interstate 701 Mountain Towns Consider Lure Of Winter Olympics

(credit: CBS)

Resort towns are no stranger to hosting large events, like the X Games in Aspen and the Dew Tour in Breckenridge.

The Olympics would, of course, bring bigger challenges including venue and Olympic Village construction, but Eagle County Commissioners say they are eager to learn how the Olympics could benefit mountain towns.

gettyimages 632796542 Mountain Towns Consider Lure Of Winter Olympics

Henrik Harlaut of Sweden competes in the Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier during X Games Aspen 2017 at Buttermilk Mountain on January 26, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (credit; JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Olympic exploratory committee representatives will be visiting Vail, Georgetown and Steamboat in the coming days.

LINK: Public Input On Winter Olympics In Colorado

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

