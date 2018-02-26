InvestigationParker Police Parking Lot Closed
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Parker are investigating the death of a person who was found deceased inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers say the man pulled into the parking lot of the Parker Police Department about 9:10 a.m. Monday. About a half hour later, a police department employee went out to the parking lot and discovered the individual was deceased from a single gunshot wound.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public and they are not looking for any suspects.

The department sent a Twitter at 11:30 a.m. stating the parking lot had re-opened.

