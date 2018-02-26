By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – On Monday Colorado lawmakers will hear from people who are alive today because of living organ donation and are pushing for the Colorado Living Donor Support Act.

A proposed bill will be introduced to provide time off to living donors who share a kidney or a part of their liver. Right now, there is hardship for some who wish to give a life changing piece of themselves.

The hope is without the financial hardship, more people would be willing to donate.

Among those testifying in a committee hearing will be injured flight nurse Dave Repsher. He supports the bill. Repsher was burned over 90 percent of his body in a Flight For Life crash in Frisco in July of 2015.

After a year of medical hardships, the antibiotics that saved him also damaged his kidneys, leaving him on dialysis five days a week until a donor stepper forward.

That donor was Matt Martinez. Martinez’s kidney was a match, and the single father of two donated his kidney to help save Repsher’s life. The bill would help people like Martinez maintain benefits and employment.

Together, the pair will testify Monday in a meeting of the House Finance Committee with their story, and how the Colorado Living Donor Support Act could help to encourage others to help save lives.

The hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.

