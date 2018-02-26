InvestigationParker Police Parking Lot Closed
Filed Under:Action Care, Anorexia, Bulimia, Eating Recovery Center, Local TV, National Eating Disorder Awareness, Sydney Fitzgibbons

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– A paramedic in Denver is saving lives in the city where hers was saved four years ago.

Sydney Fitzgibbons struggled with anorexia, bulimia, and diabulimia from her mid-teens through her early 20s.

eating disorder paramedic 10pkg frame 187 Paramedic Saving Lives After Recovering From Eating Disorder

Sydney Fitzgibbons (credit: CBS)

She’s sharing her story of recovery for National Eating Disorder Awareness week, which begins on Monday.

As an emergency paramedic, Fitzgibbons remembers what it was like riding in the back of the ambulance she now works out of.

eating disorder paramedic 10pkg frame 2307 Paramedic Saving Lives After Recovering From Eating Disorder

(credit: CBS)

“At my worst, I saw the walls of ICUs about 20 times in two years. I was really sick. I was really in my eating disorder. And I was being told I could possibly die from this,” Fitzgibbons said.

Fitzgibbons finally found healing in 2014 when she came from her home in Arizona to the Eating Recovery Center in Denver.

eating disorder paramedic 10pkg frame 864 Paramedic Saving Lives After Recovering From Eating Disorder

(credit: Sydney Fitzgibbons)

She received inpatient treatment and the follow-up care she needed to get her body and mind healthy again.

“I really feel that I owe them my life,” Fitzgibbons said. “They helped me reconnect with my values about what I’m passionate about.”

eating disorder paramedic 10pkg frame 1160 Paramedic Saving Lives After Recovering From Eating Disorder

(credit: CBS)

After recovering from her eating disorder and finishing life-saving training, Fitzgibbons moved to Denver as her permanent home to pay it forward.

“The city and the people here saved my life. And they did for me what I couldn’t do for myself,” She explained. “So now… I’m here to do for you what you can’t do for yourself.”

eating disorder paramedic 10pkg frame 21231 Paramedic Saving Lives After Recovering From Eating Disorder

Sydney Fitzgibbons (credit: CBS)

Recovery has not always been easy, but she wants people to know that there is life after an eating disorder.

“I had bad days and bad moments. But the biggest miracle for me was that I didn’t have a bad life anymore… (Eating disorders) are prevalent and they’re difficult to deal with. But there’s hope. And people get better from this.”

eating disorder paramedic 10pkg frame 1027 Paramedic Saving Lives After Recovering From Eating Disorder

(credit: Sydney Fitzgibbons)

Anyone struggling with an eating disorder can call the Eating Recovery Center for a free confidential assessment at 1-877-711-1690. Assessments are provided by master’s level clinicians who can recommend the right level of care for each individual.

Additional Information from the Eating Recovery Center:

https://www.eatingrecoverycenter.com/recovery-centers/denver

The NEDA Helpline is available Monday-Thursday from 9AM to 9PM ET, and Friday from 9AM to 5PM ET.

You may reach the Helpline at (800) 931-2237.

For more information on eating disorder awareness:

https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/get-involved/nedawareness

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s