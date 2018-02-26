  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMKevin Can Wait
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arming Teachers, Donald Trump, John Hickenlooper, NRA, School Safety, The White House
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper joined other governors at The White House on Monday to discuss school safety and guns.

govs and gun control 5pkg transfer frame 62 Colorados Governor Joins Others For White House School Safety Talk

(credit: CBS)

President Donald Trump invited the state leaders following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 students and teachers died.

The president told the governors he wants to take action to improve safety at schools.

govs and gun control 5pkg transfer frame 111 Colorados Governor Joins Others For White House School Safety Talk

(credit: CBS)

“We don’t want sick people having the right to have a gun,” Trump said.

The president is pushing for stronger background checks, increased access to mental institutions and retribution as a deterrent for a would-be gunman.

“The bad guy has to understand that there’s a big price to pay if your mess around with our students,” he said.

govs and gun control 5pkg transfer frame 212 Colorados Governor Joins Others For White House School Safety Talk

(credit: CBS)

The president is advocating for arming and training some school staff.

Washington’s governor, Jay Inslee, said that’s not sitting well with teachers in that state.

“I have listened to first grade teachers, and they don’t want to be pistol packing first grade teachers,” he said. “Now I just think this is a circumstance where we need to listen; that educators should educate, and they should not be foisted upon this responsibility of packing heat.”

govs and gun control 5pkg transfer frame 722 Colorados Governor Joins Others For White House School Safety Talk

Gov. Jay Inslee (credit: CBS)

Other governors spoke out about the success of programs already underway in their states to arm staff.

Florida’s governor, Rick Scott, says he’s not waiting for the federal government.

“We’re going to invest $500 million. We’re going to have a significant law enforcement presence in every public school in our state,” Scott said.

govs and gun control 5pkg transfer frame 602 Colorados Governor Joins Others For White House School Safety Talk

Nation’s governors meet at The White House. (credit: CBS)

The president said he had lunch with NRA leaders this weekend, and told the governors not to worry about them.

“Half of you are so afraid of NRA. There is nothing to be afraid of, and you know if they’re not with you we have to fight them every once in a while,” the president said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s