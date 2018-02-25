By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s weather story will be split in half for Sunday. In the mountains there will be more wind with light snow and on the eastern plains sunshine will rule the day.

Mountain winds will still be kicking up to finish out the weekend. Some gusts down into the foothills may reach 40 to 50 mph. Unfortunately just slightly weaker than the 50 to 60 mph gusts on Saturday that caused hwy 93 to be closed.

Along with the wind there is a little bit of moisture still flowing into the mountains as well. This may account for another inch or two of mountain snow during the day.

From Denver eastward wind gusts will be in the 15 to 20 mph range with lots of sunshine. This should allow our downtown temp to reach 40 degrees at least. As we head into the work week it looks like the slow warming trend continues with more 50s showing up over the eastern plains.

Then next chance of snow will be Tuesday night into Wednesday for the mountains with a couple of inches of snow expected at this point. In the Denver area there may be just a few isolated flurries with a short cool down for mid-week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.