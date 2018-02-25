BREAKING NEWS:Lottery for first 'Hamilton' performance in Denver opens Sunday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Hyundai Sonata, Denver Police, Local TV, Medina Alert, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, Pedestrian Hit and Run

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police issued a Medina Alert after they say a black Hyundai Sonata hit a pedestrian on the 3900 block of Pecos Street on Saturday.

Investigators say the pedestrian has serious injuries, and the car will be missing the passenger side view mirror and will have damage to the right front fender.

black hyundai sonata via dpd Police Issue Medina Alert Following Pedestrian Hit & Run

Image of a black Hyundai Sonata. (credit: Denver Police)

The Sonata has a Colorado license plate JTQ612.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m.

If you know where this car or the driver is, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or text CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders