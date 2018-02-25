DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police issued a Medina Alert after they say a black Hyundai Sonata hit a pedestrian on the 3900 block of Pecos Street on Saturday.
Investigators say the pedestrian has serious injuries, and the car will be missing the passenger side view mirror and will have damage to the right front fender.
The Sonata has a Colorado license plate JTQ612.
The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m.
If you know where this car or the driver is, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or text CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message.