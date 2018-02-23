DOLORES, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed in a small plane crash in southwest Colorado.
5:40 p.m.
Jen Knellinger, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Wing Civil Air Patrol, says search crews found the wreckage of the Piper Lance near Dolores on Friday evening. She says the plane crashed in an area rutted with canyons and covered in up to a foot of snow.
The plane, which is registered in Alberta, Canada, fell off the radar Thursday morning after leaving the Grand Junction Regional Airport on its way to Albuquerque. Knellinger says the area is beautiful to fly through but is dangerous when it’s snowing.
The victims’ names have not been released. No one else was on board.
___
4:40 p.m.
Crews are looking for a small plane that went missing after taking off in western Colorado with four Canadian men on board.
The Piper Lance fell off the radar Thursday morning after leaving the Grand Junction Regional Airport on its way to Albuquerque. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the Civil Air Patrol is searching an area about 100 miles southwest of the city.
Lt. Col. John Henderson with the Civil Air Patrol’s National Radar Analysis Team says searchers have located the suspected radar track, which corresponds with electronic locator transmitter reports.
The plane is registered in Alberta, Canada.
